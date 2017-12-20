Concerns raised for future of Killorglin CCTV system

A Sinn Fein councillor has raised concerns that the CCTV system in Killorglin may have to be taken out.

Cllr Damien Quigg told the recent meeting of Kerry County Council there is no funding available for the existing system in the town.

The community council paid the last round of public liability but can no longer afford to do this.

That policy for the system, which has been in place for 8 years, expires next April.

Cllr Quigg says the council is seeking a meeting with the Junior Minister Brendan Griffin to discuss the matter.