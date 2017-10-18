Concerns over Public-Private Partnership funding for IT Tralee STEM project

Kerry’s only minister says the planned STEM building in the Insitute of Technology Tralee will greatly enhance local and regional development.

Up to 400 construction jobs will be created with the development of the building to serve science, technology, engineering and maths at IT Tralee.

It’s hoped it’ll be completed by 2021.

However, a Tralee councillor says he doesn’t believe the project should be developed through a Public-Private Partnership.

Minister of State, Brendan Griffin of Fine Gael, says the STEM building in IT Tralee is great news for the county and fulfils a key Government commitment to make the nation’s education and training service the best in Europe.

The announcement for Tralee is part of the Department of Education’s Public-Private Partnership Programme which involves the construction of 11 large-scale projects nationwide, with the aim of creating over 8,000 new student places.

Sinn Féin County Councillor, Pa Daly, has welcomed the news, saying it will bring more jobs and students to Tralee.

However, he does not support the funding model.