Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd announced that 27 staff will be laid off later this month, with up to 60 to follow in July.

A further 128 jobs are under threat in August and this could bring the total number of job losses to 215, according to SIPTU. Joe Kelly of SIPTU gave his reaction as did deputies John Brassil and Danny Healy-Rae and the company also issued a statement.