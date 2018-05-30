There are concerns about anti-social behaviour in South Kerry.

Sheila O’Donoghue of Cahersiveen says more gardaí are needed in the area, and they should be out on patrol.

A meeting between locals and public representatives is due to be held on the issue.





Sheila says drug abuse is aggravating the anti-social behaviour in South Kerry.

Meanwhile in the early hours of Saturday morning, a car rammed a Garda vehicle in Waterville.

The Garda Press Office says the incident happened at 2.27am.

A man in his late teens was arrested and charged, and is due to appear before Tralee District Court today.