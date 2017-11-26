Concern about continuing delays in opening up additional 20 beds at Kenmare Community Hospital

A Kerry TD says he is concerned about the continuing delays in opening up the additional 20 beds at Kenmare Community Hospital.

Fianna Fáil TD, John Brassil said that despite the rooms being fully furnished and ready for use, it’s very unclear as to when the beds will be made available to local patients.

Deputy Brassil was commenting after receiving a parliamentary reply from the HSE on the behalf of the Minister for Health, Simon Harris.

The HSE said that all 41 beds, including the 20 new beds, have all been inspected by the Health Information and Quality Authority, and have been registered for use.

However they said there are issues in terms of staffing for the new beds.