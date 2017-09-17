Con Scanlon, Shanagolden, Co.Limerick.

Reposing at Madigan’s Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 6pm-8pm, followed by removal to Shanagolden Church. Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow (Monday) at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.
Application made for seaweed harvesting in Ballinskelligs Bay
An application has been made to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine for a foreshore licence for the harvesting of seaweed in...
Listry Into Junior Club Football Championship Final
Listry are into the final of the Junior Club Football Championship. The last four has seen them overcome Lispole 1-9 to 10 points.
Molyneaux Cup Final Victory For Crokes
The Molyneaux Cup Final has been won by Dr Crokes. In the decider they overcame Rathmore 4-15 to 9 points.
Scotts Lakers Win Men’s National League Opener
Scotts Lakers have defeated Dublin Lions 76-75 in the Men’s National League.
Kerry Home Today In SSE Airtricity U17 League
Kerry have a home tie today in the SSE Airtricity U17 League. They’re home to Bray at 2 o’clock. Meanwhile, the Kerry U15s are away...
