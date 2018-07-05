Con O’ Shea, Cloon, Ballinskelligs

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing tomorrow Friday from 4pm to 7:20pm in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville. Followed by removal to St. Michael’s Church, Dungegan, Ballinskelligs arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass till take place on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kinard Cemetery. Donations if desired to Waterville First Responders

