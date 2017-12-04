Con Lyne, Meeliguleen, Ballinskelligs.

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville this evening (Mon Dec 4th) from 7pm to 9pm and on Tuesday from 5pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Dungean, Ballinskelligs arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am.. Burial afterwards in the Old Abbey Cemetery, Ballinskelligs. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Anne’s Hospital, Cahersiveen.
Horizons – December 3rd, 2017
Dancehalls of Kerry – December 2nd, 2017
Ballinskelligs man claims equivalent of junior Nobel prize
Research by a Ballinskelligs man has won the equivalent of a junior Nobel prize. 23-year-old Jamie Sugrue, a human health and diseases graduate from Trinity...
Local Link Kerry says plans for extended bus services welcome but much more needed
The Manager of Local Link Kerry says plans for an extended bus service are welcome but much more is needed. Carmel Walsh was speaking about...
Suspended sentences given to men for St Patrick’s Day assault in Listowel
Two brothers and another man received suspended sentences for a vicious unprovoked assault in Listowel on two men in the early hours of St...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Manchester United must decide today whether to appeal against the red card Paul Pogba was shown during the weekend's win over Arsenal. The French midfielder...
Monday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Suit Select Div 1&2 Men’s League Killarney v Moyvane at 8.30 Speedys Bar Moyvane Men’s League Div 4 Moyvane v Listowel at 9. Agri Auto...
Monday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
SENIOR MENS DIV 2: : St Annes 50 St Josephs 46; St Marys 61 St Brendans BC 45 Lee Strand Juveniles U18 DIV 2 BOYS: St...