Con Hartnett, Mangerton View, Killarney & formerly of Boherbue, Co. Cork.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Friday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Friday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Fuschia Ward, St. Columbanus Home.
This month Joan Barrett spoke to Deirdre about dealing with childrens fears, especially coming up to halloween. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Parenting_advice.mp3
Siobhan Dalton joins Deirdre on Talkabout to discusses the weight loss programme and the Zest for life Golden rules. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Zest1.mp3
Joanna Keane spoke to Deirdre about a new book festival for young adults to be held in Listowel next month as part of writers’...
Joanne Houlihan, Karen Joy and Mary Cahill are 3 of 22 from staff at Bon Secours hospital in Tralee heading to Sudan in December. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Sudan.mp3
Motorists urged to drive with caution during heavy rain period
Motorists across Kerry are being urged to drive with caution due to large amounts of surface water. Kerry County Council says there's flooding on a...
GAELIC GAMES Former Kerry hurling manager John Meyler has been confirmed as the new Cork senior hurling manager. The St. Finbarr’s man has been...
RUGBY Ronan O'Gara has been handed a 10 week ban for criticising match officials. The Racing 92 defence coach was unhappy with calls made against...
Local Basketball Fixtures Results
Senior Men's Div 1: KCYMS 90 St Brendans 82 Senior Women's Div 2: St Michaels Lixnaw 40 Gneeveguilla 41 In Lee Strand U18 Div 1 Girls:...