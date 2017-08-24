Con ‘Connie’ Carroll, Stagmount, Rockchapel, Co. Cork.


receptionradiokerry


reposing at Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel on Friday from 6 to 8.30pm. Requiem mass in St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in The Local Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Marymount Hospice.

