reposing at Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel on Friday from 6 to 8.30pm. Requiem mass in St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in The Local Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Marymount Hospice.
Over 300 gardaí working in Kerry
There are over 300 gardaí working in Kerry, according to figures from the Garda Commissioner. They show that there are 151 gardaí in the Tralee...
Excellent showing for Kerry Comhaltas branches at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann
Kerry performers and musicians had an excellent showing at this year's Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, amassing 25 medals. The annual event, held in Ennis, attracted...
Con ‘Connie’ Carroll, Stagmount, Rockchapel, Co. Cork.
Andrew Barrett, Tonbwee, Castleisland and formerly of Ballinahalla, Cordal, Castleisland
Funeral arriving to St. Stephen and St. John's Church, Castleisland on Friday evening at 7pm. Funeral mass will take place on Saturday at 11...
Aidan Mason, Ballyeigh, Ballybunion and formerly of Moybella, Lisselton
reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Friday from 5 to 8pm. Requiem mass in St. John's Church, Ballybunion on Saturday at 11 O...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Zlatan Ibrahimovic has re-signed for Manchester United. The Swedish striker was a free agent after his United contract wasn't renewed at the end...
Killarney Races Day 2 Preview
It's Day 2 of The Killarney August Festival. The feature today is The Laurels Pub & Restaurant Kingdom Gold Cup Handicap (5.30). Looking ahead is Dave...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAA Match details have been confirmed for Kerry's Bord Gais Energy All Ireland Under-21 ''B'' hurling final. The Kingdom will take on Wicklow at 1pm in...