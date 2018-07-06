Compulsory purchase order of land may be needed to progress long-awaited East Kerry scheme

Irish Water says the compulsory purchase of land may be needed to allow work start on a major infrastructural project for East Kerry.

Last October, An Bórd Pleanála upheld planning permission that had been granted to Irish Water to construct a sewerage scheme in Kilcummin, at an estimated cost of 2.7 million euro.

Irish Water has told Junior Minister Brendan Griffin that while it has secured planning permission for the Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme, it will still need to acquire the necessary wayleaves – which are rights of way – to construct sewers in third party lands.





The utility has informed the Fine Gael TD that it may be necessary to initiate a compulsory purchase order to acquire these wayleaves if agreement can’t be reached with the landowners shortly.

Irish Water says it still plans to tender the contract later this year, with a view to starting construction in 2019.

However, if a CPO is needed to acquire access to these rights of way, then work on the Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme would be delayed.