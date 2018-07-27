Complaints made against Gardaí in Kerry rise by 140 percent in one year

Complaints made against gardaí in Kerry have risen by 140% in one year.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission, which operates as the garda watchdog, released its annual report, which shows 158 complaints were made against gardaí stationed in Kerry in 2017.

This represents an increase of 92 on 2016’s figure.





1,949 complaints were made nationwide against members of An Garda Siochana in 2017, an increase of 10% on 2016.

Of the national total, 32% of complaints were made because of an alleged abuse of authority, while 29% related to claimed neglect of duty.

82% of the complaints were made against male members of the force last year.

In Kerry, 158 complaints were made against members of the force in 2017, up from 66 in 2016 and 94 in 2015 and 88 in 2014.

In comparison, the West Cork Garda Division received 39 complaints in 2017, Clare received 100 and Limerick City and County received a total of 276.