Competition Terms & Conditions

These terms and conditions apply to all competitions featured on-air on Radio Kerry or online on the Radio Kerry website www.radiokerry.ie

You are deemed to accept these terms and conditions when you enter a competition, together with any specific terms for such competition which may be mentioned on-air, in any messages or on this website (“Competition Information”).

If you do not agree with any of these terms and conditions then you should not enter the competition. If there is any inconsistency between these competition terms and conditions and any such Competition Information, the Competition Information shall prevail.





These terms and conditions may be amended or varied at any time without prior notice.

Any changes will be posted on the Radio Kerry website www.radiokerry.ie It is your responsibility to ensure you review these terms and conditions regularly to familiarise yourself with any changes. We recommend that you print and store or save a copy of these terms and conditions for future reference.

1: ENTRY

1.1 Entry is open to residents of Republic of Ireland (ROI) unless otherwise specified.

1.2 Employees of Radio Kerry and any associated group companies, prize sponsor and/or agencies associated with our competitions and their immediate families are ineligible to enter. Any such entries will be invalid. For these purposes, immediate family includes partner, grandchild, child, brother, step-brother, sister, step-sister, parent, step-parent, or grandparent of you or your partner or anyone noted as next of kin on any legal document.

1.3 Radio Kerry reserves the right to require proof of age and evidence to verify the identity of an entrant at any time, and may use any reasonable channels and methods available to carry out checks of any details provided by entrants.

Full name (first and surname) given at time of entry to any station competition or giveaway must precisely match that on the photo ID produced at time of collecting prize with no exceptions.

1.4 The opening and closing date and time for entries is as indicated in the Competition Information. Any entries received before or after these times will be disregarded.

1.5 Entry to the competition must be by the applicable method(s) and in accordance with the deadlines as indicated in the Competition Information.

1.6. Radio Kerry will make every effort to contact by telephone/email all those who qualify for a Radio Kerry Final as part of a major station promotion. However, it is the responsibility of the qualifier to ensure they are present with valid photo ID at the Final (details will be on our website(s) relating to each event).

Radio Kerry is not responsible after the event for any qualifiers who do not attend a Radio Kerry major station promotion final.

2: ENTRY METHODS

Entry may be by any of the following methods, subject to the Competition Information:

– Telephone numbers

– SMS

– Web entry

– Post

2.1 Telephone Entry:

Phone entrants are required to call the telephone number as indicated in the Competition Information, and follow the instructions in the recorded message. Entrants will be required to leave an answer to the relevant competition question, their full name, address and a daytime contact telephone number. The charge per call will be as indicated in the Competition Information. Calls made from mobiles and payphones in the Republic of Ireland may vary. The total cost will be dependent on the entrant’s network. Other landline and mobile operators’ network charges may vary. Radio Kerry does not accept responsibility for any call charges. Entrants must have the permission of the bill payer before calling. Once the telephone number is dialed and the entrant is connected, you will be charged the cost of entry (together with any applicable alternative network or mobile operators’ charge). Radio Kerry does not accept responsibility for any interruption to any telephone call which is beyond its control. Entrants may be able to enter the competition from outside (although entry is restricted to ROI residents) but charges will depend on the relevant service provider’s international call rates. There is no warranty that the service is available or appropriate for use in locations outside NI and ROI.

2.2 SMS Entry:

SMS entrants are required to send a text message (SMS) to the shortcode as indicated in the Competition Information. The charge per SMS will be the price indicated in the Competition Information plus standard network charges. The total cost will therefore be dependent on the entrant’s network. Radio Kerry does not accept responsibility for any SMS entry charges. SMS entrants will receive an SMS (reverse-bill) confirmation text message of their entry. Entrants must have the permission of the bill payer before texting. Entrants may be able to enter the competition from outside ROI (although entry is restricted ROI residents). There is no warranty that the service is available or appropriate for use in locations ROI. Charges for entering the competition will depend on the relevant service provider’s international text message rates. Charges will be deducted from the entrant’s available credit time if they are a pre-pay customer or appear on their monthly statement if they are a pay-monthly customer.

2.3 Web Entry

Web entrants are required to follow the instructions on the Radio Kerry website(s) as indicated in the Competition Information. Entrants will see a message confirming their entry to the competition when they have completed the online entry form. Web entrants will be required to answer a question to the relevant competition and supply their name, email address, home address and a contact telephone number along with any other details. There is usually no charge for website entries.

2.4 Postal Entry:

Where applicable you may enter the competition by sending a postcard with your answer, full name, email address and a contact telephone number to the postal address indicated in the Competition Information. There is no charge for postal entries other than the cost of postage. Entries sent by post must reach Radio Kerry at the correct address by the specified deadline for entries. Postal entries are deemed to be received upon arrival at Radio Kerry at the correct address. Radio Kerry does not accept responsibility for any incorrectly addressed or undelivered entries or for any disruption, delay or misdirection of postal entries.

3: VALID ENTRIES

3.1 Any entries which are incomplete, incorrect, inaudible, incomprehensible, or not received by Radio Kerry by the due deadline will be void.

3.2 An entry to the competition will be deemed to be invalid where an entrant has evaded payment of any applicable entry charges.

3.3 In the event of any fault, mistake, misunderstanding or dispute concerning the correctness or acceptability of any answers given by entrants, or the operation of any part of the competition, network or phone system, the decision of Radio Kerry shall be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

3.4 Radio Kerry will not be liable to reimburse expenses incurred in making an entry and no refund will be made for the cost of any entry.

3.5 Radio Kerry reserves the right to reject bulk entries.

4: PRIZES

4.1 Only one prize per person is permissible, except where otherwise stated in the Competition Information.

4.2 The prize is as specified in the Competition Information. The winner is solely responsible for all insurance, applicable taxes and for any costs, expenses and charges not included in the prize description in the Competition Information. The prize is also subject to any terms and conditions of the manufacturer or supplier.

4.3 The process for determining the winner of the prize is as indicated in the Competition Information. Where the winner is randomly selected from all the correct and valid entries, the draw will take place on the date indicated in the Competition Information.

4.4 The winner will be notified on the date the winning entry is selected or as soon as practical thereafter, or as otherwise indicated in the Competition Information. You will be contacted on the phone number provided when entering the competition. You will be asked to specifically confirm that you are resident ROI, that you are not related to any Radio Kerry employee or prize sponsor employee and that you are aged at least 18 years of age or otherwise if stated in the Competition Information, dependant on the competition. You will have a specified fixed time period in which to claim your prize, usually 30 days unless otherwise specified in the Competition Information. Failure to respond within the specified time period may result in forfeiture of the prize although Radio Kerry will make reasonable efforts to contact the winner to ensure this does not happen. However, Radio Kerry Sound reserves the right to offer the prize to the next eligible entrant and thereafter until a winner is found.

Winners must collect tickets for all events/concerts/exhibitions for a specified date by 5pm the day prior to the event itself. If the event falls on a Sunday, tickets must be collected by the Thursday prior at 5pm and if the event falls on a Monday, they must be collected by the Friday prior at 5pm. After these specified times, tickets will no longer be available.

4.5 Radio Kerry may refuse to provide a prize, or may seek its recovery, in the event of non-entitlement under these Terms or an entrant’s breach of these Terms, or the Competition Information, or fraud or dishonesty.

4.6 Radio Kerry reserves the right in its sole discretion to withhold delivery of a prize until proof of eligibility and identity has been confirmed and to disqualify the entrant in the event this is not provided, within any period specified by Radio Kerry.

4.7 Radio Kerry endeavours to deliver the prize to the winner within twenty eight (28) days from the date of the claim, unless otherwise specified in the Competition Information. Delivery restrictions may apply to specific competitions.

4.8 No cash equivalent or alternative prize will be given and the prize is non-transferable and non-exchangeable. However, Radio Kerry reserves the right to change the prize due to circumstances beyond its control or to offer an alternative of similar value.

Radio Kerry is not obliged to supply a replacement prize won for any concerts/events/exhibitions which are cancelled by the promoter.

4.9 Where the prize includes a cheque, such cheque will be made payable to the name of the winning entry in euros. A cheque prize cannot be made payable to any third party. No other form of payment will be made.

Through entering this promotion all contestants agree to the terms of this promotion.

If sponsors have agreed to provide the prize and for whatever reason, are unable to deliver the prize, Radio Kerry has no obligation to provide a substitute or alternative prize. No cash alternative will be available.

5: LIABILITY

5.1 Nothing in these terms and conditions restricts your statutory rights as a consumer. For more details on your statutory rights you should contact your local Trading Standards Office or Citizen’s Advice Bureau.

5.2 Radio Kerry excludes liability for any fault, malfunction, damage, loss or disappointment suffered by any entrant howsoever arising from participating in any competition whether due to any error, omission or other cause by Radio Kerry, its employees, agents or others to the fullest extent permitted by law. In particular, Radio Kerry is not responsible for any damage or loss caused to an entrant where such damage or loss is not reasonably foreseeable including where the damage or loss results from Radio Kerry’s breach of these terms and conditions.

5.3 In the case of a technical fault which results in a caller being charged and not entered in the competition, Radio Kerry will make every effort to ensure that all callers affected are contacted and refunds organised. If a caller has withheld their number, we will provide a refund upon receipt of a phone bill showing the charge. Where a caller cannot be contacted, the amount of the refund will be donated to charity.

5.4 Radio Kerry does not accept liability for any damage or loss caused to you where you are not entering into a competition as a consumer.

5.5 Radio Kerry cannot promise that the various processes involved in providing the competition will be free from errors or omissions nor that they will be available uninterrupted and in a fully operating condition at all times. These services may be suspended temporarily and without notice in the case of system failure, maintenance or repair or for reasons reasonably beyond the control of Radio Kerry. Radio Kerry will not be liable to you or to any other person in the event that all or any part of these services are discontinued, modified or changed in any way.

5.6 Nothing in these terms and conditions shall exclude or limit Radio Kerry’s liability for death or personal injury caused by their staff or supplier’s negligence or for fraud.

STANDARD TERMS

6.1 In the event that any entrant does not, or is unable to comply with these Terms and Conditions or the Competition Information, Radio Kerry shall be entitled at its sole discretion to disqualify such entrant, without any further liability to such entrant. Entrants must comply with any directions given to them by Radio Kerry including in relation to any and all relevant laws, rules and regulations, and where applicable, compliance with the Broadcasting Code.

6.2 These terms and conditions are available in English only and shall be exclusively governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of ROI.

6.3 Please note that calls may be recorded to ensure that competition entries are captured and for staff training and quality control purposes.

6.4 Radio Kerry reserves the right to withdraw or amend any competition as necessary due to circumstances outside its reasonable control.

6.5 Competition winners may be required to take part in publicity activity associated with the competition. Radio Kerry (or any third party nominated by Radio Kerry) may exercise its sole discretion to use the winner’s (and, if applicable, their companion’s) name and image and their comments relating to the prize and competition experience for future promotional, marketing and publicity purposes in any media without notice and without any fee being paid.

DATA PROTECTION

7.1 Information and data which is provided by entrants when they enter (“personal data”) will be held and used by Radio Kerry and contractors in order to administer the competition. Entrants’ personal data may also be passed to their mobile phone provider or to relevant regulatory bodies, the police or other authorities in the course of the investigation of any complaints or suspected unlawful activity or where requested by the phone provider in connection with the billing arrangements for the competition. Aggregate and non personal data may also be used for the purpose of undertaking market research or in facilitating reviews, developments and improvements to relevant services.

7.2 Any personal data will only otherwise be used in accordance with Radio Kerry’s privacy policy. Radio Kerry will only use an entrant’s data to send information of offers or services that may be of interest to that entrant from time to time or to pass that entrant’s data to carefully selected third parties if that entrant has selected by opting-in to receive such information.

FACEBOOK

– Radio Kerry does not hold the responsibility for technical failures on any of the Facebook’s pages or groups including Radio Kerry’s Official Facebook page, Radio Kerry’s employees’ official and private accounts/pages or listeners’ Facebook accounts/pages that may or may not contribute to technical problems with accumulating competition entries or with picking the qualifiers or the winner.

– With regards to Radio Kerry’s competitions put up on Facebook that include specific time frames in their mechanics (whether such time frames are revealed to the public or not), Radio Kerry is not responsible for any technical faults or differences shown on different smart phones, computers or other technical devices. In the Last Comment competition the last comment wins regardless of the post content whether it is an image or text, etc. It is the responsibility of the Radio Kerry Web Content Manager to draw the winner and all decisions made by that person are final.

– Radio Kerry does not take responsibility for accounts being suspended, blocked, banned or frozen by Facebook during the duration of the competitions. Users are fully responsible for checking the limits of comments/likes/shares as well as using other Facebook mechanics that can affect them in accordance to Facebook’s spamming policies.

– The time of closing the competition will be decided prior to the competition going live and witnessed by another member of staff.

TWITTER

– Radio Kerry does not hold the responsibility for technical failures on any of the Twitter accounts including Radio Kerry’s Official Twitter page, Radio Kerry’s employees’ official and private accounts/pages or listeners’ Twitter accounts that may or may not contribute to technical problems with cumulating competition entries or with picking the qualifiers or the winner.

– With regards to Radio Kerry competitions put up on Twitter that include specific time frames in their mechanics (whether such time frames are revealed to the public or not), Radio Kerry is not responsible for any technical faults or differences shown on different smart phones, computers or other technical devices. It is the responsibility of the Radio Kerry panel to draw the winner and all decisions made by such panel person are final.

– Radio Kerry does not take responsibility for accounts being suspended, blocked, banned or frozen by Twitter during the duration of the competitions. Users are fully responsible for checking the limits of retweets as well as using other Twitter mechanics that can affect them in accordance to Twitter’s policies.

MORE ONLINE TERMS AND CONDITIONS

