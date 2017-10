The Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed says a scheme will be in place by early 2018 to compensate farmers whose land has been designated a special area of conservation for the Hen Harrier.

That’s according to Deputy Danny Healy-Rae who says payments may even be made before Christmas.

Deputy Healy-Rae raised the issue in the Dáil following Budget 2018.

Currently the Stack Mountains area of North Kerry is designation a special area of conservation for the Hen Harrier.