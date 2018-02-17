Comortas Peile Paidi O’Se update

By
radiokerrysport
-
No Repro Fee: Kerry footballers David Moran and Aislinn Desmond at Slea Head, West Kerry announcing details of Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé 2018, the famed club football tournament and festival which takes place around the Dingle Peninsula from 16th to 18th February. Details on www.paidiose.com

Killian Burns reports

