Community of West Limerick in shock following allegations of child abuse

The community of West Limerick is in shock following allegations of child abuse against a family in the area.

6 women and 5 men were arrested yesterday across Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary in connection with the inquiry into a paedophile ring.

The eleven suspects remain in garda custody, and are being questioned at stations in Limerick, Cork and Clare.

Concerns about the potential neglect and abuse of the 14 children, who are all under 13, were first reported to Tusla in Spring of 2017.

It’s understood that the alleged victims and suspects are all part of an extended family.

Newcastle West Municipal District Councillor Jerome Scanlan says it’s frightening to think vulnerable kids are being exploited in this way.

The Fine Gael councillor adds it’s a sad day, not just for Newcastle West, but for the entire country.