Community groups and schools in Kerry to benefit from CLÁR funding of €258,165

Community groups and schools in Kerry are to benefit from CLÁR funding of over €250,000 to enhance safety measures.

The schools to benefit are Caherdaniel, St Finian’s, Aghatubrid, Ballyfinnane and Holy Family School, Rathmore.

The communities to receive funding are Barraduff Tidy Village Committee, Cloghane/Brandon and Rathmore Community Council.





Minister for State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin says the funding will allow for the installation of pedestrian crossings, flashing lights and speed indicators in villages and adjacent to schools and community facilities.

Senator Paul Coghlan also welcomed the funding, saying the measures will help to keep not only our children, but all those who live in CLÁR areas, safe and well.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says the funding is badly needed throughout the county.