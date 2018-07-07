Nelius Collins report 1
Community Games Munster Finals
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review
Murt Murphy reports
Kerry Chase All Ireland Junior Football Championship Final Spot
Kerry today look to secure a place in the All Ireland Junior Football Championship Final. They go up against Kildare in Navan from 4.45 in...
Tuosist Native Addresses UN General Assembly – July 6th, 2018
Assistant Garda Commissioner, Michael O’Sullivan addressed the UN General Assembly as part of Ireland’s bid to become a member of the UN Security Council. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/MichaelUN.mp3
Call from the Dáil – July 6th, 2018
John Downing, political correspondent with the Irish Independent, deputises for Michael O’Regan. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/ktpodcast2.mp3
Hosepipe Ban Comes Into Effect – July 6th, 2018
Anna Brosnan of Irish Water explains to whom the hosepipe ban applies and to whom it doesn’t. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/kt1july6.mp3