Neilus Coillins reports on Community Games U13 Girls Futsal in Miltown
KCYMS suffer defeat to Dublin Lions
KCYMS have suffered defeat at the hand of Dublin Lions in Division One of the League Cup They lost 97-91 in Kilorglin Eamon Foley PRO of...
Killarney Native Paul Nagle reflects on Mexico Rally
Killarney's Paul Nagle was in action as Co driver for Kris Meeke in last weeks WRC event in Mexico The pair came third at the...
Are AirBnB hosts in Kerry aware of their tax-filing obligations? – March 16th, 2018
Director at Taxback.com Barry Flanagan speaks to Jerry O'Sullivan about tax filing obligations concerning AirBnB. With 3,900 hosts listed in the Cork and Kerry...
Liebherr MD on Scholarship Opportunities, Trump and Operating in Kerry – March 15th, 2018
The managing director of Liebherr Container Cranes, Pat O’Leary, spoke to Jerry about the company’s engineering scholarship programme which has just been launched which...
Kerry Travellers on a Year Since Official Ethnicity Recognition – March 15th, 2018
Today, a group of Kerry Travellers gathered in the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham with other members of their community to mark the first anniversary of...