Commercial water users in Kerry encouraged to have their say on proposed rates changes

Commercial water users in Kerry are encouraged to have their say on proposed changes to rates.

Kerry has the third lowest water rates in the country, while Tralee has the second lowest, with both under €2 per cubic metre.

Paul McGowan, Chairperson of the Commission for Utility Regulation, says a public consultation on proposed changes will take place, with submissions having an effect on future pricing.





He says 88% of non-domestic customers will see a reduction, or an increase of less than €250 to their yearly rates.

Kerry County Councillor Niall Kelleher is urging all commercial water customers in the county to have their say, in an effort to lessen the potential impact of increased charges for those in the farming and tourism industries.

Mr McGowan says it’s important to hear any issues or concerns people may have prior to the implementation of any changes.