Combatting Acid Attacks – December 5th, 2017

It was reported yesterday that a young woman had been the victim of an acid attack in Dublin. There has been a sharp rise in the number of attacks in the UK in recent years although there has been a fall off in other countries. Jaf Shah is Executive Director of Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI) charity.
Calls for the effects of Tralee Town Centre pedestrianisation to be closely monitored
The effects of pedestrianisation in Tralee Town Centre needs to be closely monitored. Peter Harty of CH the Mall says most people are positive about...
Kerry would be biggest winner if local link buses extended
Kerry would be the biggest winner under a Government proposal to extend local link bus services to run later in the evening. Chairman of the...
HSE working to reduce children being admitted to adult mental health units
The Minister with responsibility for Mental Health says his department and the HSE are reducing the number of underage people being treated in adult...
Trip to the Cottage – December 4th, 2017
Some great music from "Seoda na n-Oileán" - Johnny Connolly, Marcus Hernon, Brian McGrath & Tim Edey. Songs with Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh(The Kerry Maid) &...
Comhairleoir Sinn Féin Pa Daly: logainmneacha Gaelacha ar comharthaí bóthair i gCiarraí
Comhairleoir Sinn Féin Pa Daly ó Thrá Lí ag caint faoin rún a mhol sé chun go mbeadh logainmneacha Gaelacha ar comharthaí bóthair i...
