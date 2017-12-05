Combatting Acid Attacks – December 5th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

It was reported yesterday that a young woman had been the victim of an acid attack in Dublin. There has been a sharp rise in the number of attacks in the UK in recent years although there has been a fall off in other countries. Jaf Shah is Executive Director of Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI) charity.

