Colm Keane – September 13th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

On In Conversation this week, Joe McGill is joined by Colm Keane, the author, journalist and broadcaster, who has just published a new book on Ireland’s most popular saint – the Italian miracle-worker and stigmatic, Padre Pio entitled ‘Padre Pio Irish encounters with the saint

SHARE
Previous articleEvening Sports Update
Next articleSepsis

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR