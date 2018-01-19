Colm Cooper named Kerry Person of the Year by Kerry Association in Dublin

Former Kerry footballer Colm Cooper has been named as the Kerry Person of the Year for 2018 by the Kerry Association in Dublin.

The announcement was made last night, where the Special Olympics Clubs of Kerry were also selected to receive the Laochra Chiarraí award.

Cathaoirleach of the Kerry Association in Dublin, Keelin Kissane, says the Kerry Person of the Year award is presented in recognition of the enormous contribution Colm Cooper has made to Kerry.

She says it’s for the joy, honour and pride he has brought to Kerry by his exceptional ability and humility, and good grace on and off the field.

Meanwhile the Special Olympics Clubs of Kerry, which comprise five clubs – Kerry Stars, Tralee Together, Skellig Stars, North Kerry Eagles, and the Kerry Fairways Golf Society – will receive the 2018 Laochra Chiarraí award.

This is in recognition of their promotion of sports and sports events for people with an intellectual disability.

The announcements were made at a reception in the Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin last night, and the awards will be presented at the association’s annual Oiche Chiarraí in the Ballsbridge Hotel, Dublin on the 2nd of March.