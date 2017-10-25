Colm Cooper Declared Fit For Munster Championship Opener

GAA

Dr. Crokes will be at full strength for this Sunday’s Munster Club Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final clash with Clonmel Commercials.

Colm Cooper, who didn’t start the Garveys Supervalu County Senior Football Final with South Kerry due to a hamstring injury, has been declared fit to play.

Dr. Crokes begin the defence of their Munster and All-Ireland Club titles against the Tipperary champions in Clonmel on Sunday at 2pm, with the game live on Radio Kerry.

An Gaeltacht’s Caoimhin O Beaglaoich is out of Sunday’s County Intermediate Football Championship Final with Templenoe due to a hip injury.

Tomas O Se is an injury concern due to a torn hamstring sustained in West Kerry’s recent Championship outing with Dr. Crokes.

Adrian Spillane (shoulder) and Patrick Clifford (hand injury) are major doubts for Templenoe.

The Kenmare District Board side have recorded wins over Waterville, Glenbeigh-Glencar and Laune Rangers, while An Gaeltacht have defeated Gneeveguilla, Ardfert and St. Mary’s to reach Sunday’s decider.

Sunday’s game will be live on Radio Kerry with a 3pm starting time at The Austin Stack Park.

Firies have injury concerns over Mike Daly and Liam Brosnan for Saturday’s County Premier Junior Football Final with Dromid Pearses.

To date, Firies have defeated St. Senan’s in Round One 3-14 to 0-12, Keel in the Quarter-Final 3-16 to 2-13 and Na Gaeil in the Semi-Final 3-12 to 0-18.

Firies manager Jerry O’ Sullivan says while he is happy with their scoring rate, he believes they must improve their defending if they are to overcome the South Kerry side……

Saturday’s game is live on Radio Kerry with a 4pm starting time in JP O’ Sullivan, Park, Killorglin.

Castlegregory will be without Colm O’ Mahony for their County Junior Club Football Final clash with Listry this Sunday, while Gavin O’ Connor is also a doubt.

Meanwhile, Listry are assessing the fitness of full-back Darragh Lehane, who is recovering from a hamstring injury.

The West Kerry side have to date beaten Scartaglin, Duagh and Tuosist, while Listry have overcome Asdee, Tarbert and Lispole.

The sides meet at 1pm in The Austin Stack Park.