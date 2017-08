Colaiste Ide in Dingle is listed as the top secondary school in Kerry, according to a survey.

The all Irish speaking girls boarding school is seventh in the top 20 girls schools nationally and is listed eleventh in the country.

The school was given its ranking by the Sunday Times Parent Power Survey.

Presentation secondary school Listowel is listed as the second-best school in the county, and is ranked fifty first nationally.

Gaelcolaiste Chiarrai is ranked third in the county at eighty fifth.