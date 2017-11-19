Coiste Scor Na Nog County Finals Winners Revealed

Despite four out of the nine District Boards not taking part for the County Finals of Scor Na nOg at the Racecourse Killarney the quality of entertaintment was top class and the huge and appreciative audience were treated to a tremendous evening of the very best in Music, Song, Dance, Storytelling and Act.

District Boards that did participate were; Mid Kerry, North Kerry Football, Tralee District Board, South Kerry and East Kerry and when proceedings got underway an excellent Fear a Ti, David Rea introduced the Figure Dancing category and from there to the Set Dancing which completed the programme it was none stop entertaintment from the talented participants from the Clubs involved.

Then when the Adjudicators made their final deliberations it proved to be a successful evening for the East Kerry Board who were the winners in five of the discplines; Spa won in both Figure and Set Dancing, Solo Singing and Instrumental went to Kilcummin while Glenflesk took the honours in Ballad Group.

The remaining two disciplines Leiriu and Recitation went to Na Gaeil.

The Chairperson Leona Twiss in her address was delighted with the nights activities and stated that the talent on show was of top quality; she went on to thank everybody present, the competitors their Tutors and anybody who helped in any way to make the night a success. Leona went on to welcome new Cultural Officer Christy Kileen, Finuge and who will be taking up office after the A.G.M. of the County Board.

Both the Chairperson and Vice Chairman Jackie Walsh were on hand to present the winners with their medals and as each winning combination came forward they received a great ovation from all in attendance.

All the winners on the evening will now go forward to the Munster semi finals which will go ahead at the Ovens Community Centre, County Cork on Sunday, November 10th commencing at at 2pm.

Figure Dancing. Spa, East Kerry Board

Solo Singing Shauna O Leary, Kilcummin, East Kerry Board.

Recitation Dearbhla Quirke, Tralee/St. Brendans Board

Ballad Group Glenflesk, East Kerry Board.

Leiriu Na Gaeil, Tralee/St. Brendans Board

Instrumental Music Kilcummin, East Kerry Board

Set Dancing. Spa, East Kerry Board.