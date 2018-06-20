Two members of Cois Li Camera Club were in studio today to tell us about their work and their upcoming exhibition tonight.
Residents call for action on most dangerous road in Killarney Municipal District
Full resurfacing and widening is needed for the most dangerous road in the Killarney Municipal District. That’s according to Cllr Maura Healy-Rae who along with...
Council encouraging Kerry business people to make views known on waste bye-laws
Kerry County Council is encouraging business people in particular to make their views known on the draft Waste Presentation Bye-laws. They'll govern the disposal and...
Council to focus on population swell due to tourists in appeal for government funding
Kerry County Council will be focusing on the over two million visitors that come to the county annually, when making an appeal for government...
Cois Li Camera Club
Two members of Cois Li Camera Club were in studio today to tell us about their work and their upcoming exhibition tonight.
Vet Matters
This month, Danny the vet gives us some surprising facts about your pet and he also answers your questions.
Tic Kit Award
Killarney pupils win an award in the National Junior Entrepreneur showcase day with their 'Tic Kit'. Teacher Edward Looney from Scoil Brid, Loretto NS...