Coillte to engage contractor to cut hedges on their roadside properties

Coillte has confirmed it has engaged a contractor to cut hedges on their roadside properties around the county.

Kerry County Councillor Michael Cahill said he received confirmation following a number of requests.

The Rossbeigh Fianna Fáil councillor said cutting is necessary on a number of forestry roadside hedges, including parts of east, west, south and mid-Kerry and a number of roads in the Glencar area.





Cllr Cahill said it is ‘only right and proper’ Coillte cut roadside hedges along their own forestry roads.