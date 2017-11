Gardaí in Listowel seized cocaine with an estimated street value of 20,000 euro last night.

Just before 9pm, gardaí stopped a car on the outskirts of Listowel and found the drugs.

A 30-year-old man was arrested.

He was brought to Listowel Garda Station where he was interviewed before being released early this morning.

A file’s being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Superintendent Dan Keane says further investigations will follow.