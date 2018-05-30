Cocaine Rising

Con Cremin from Talbot Grove treatment centre in Castleisland reacts to news that cocaine use in Ireland is rising at a frightening rate. Deirdre spoke to him earlier.
Cocaine admissions in Kerry treatment centre double in one year
Cocaine admissions in a Kerry treatment centre have doubled in one year. 2017 figures from the Talbot Grove Treatment Centre in Castleisland reveal a 100%...
Tralee event to support women affected by CervicalCheck scandal
An event is being held in the Square, Tralee around now in solidarity with the women affected by the CervicalCheck scandal. The organisers are asking...
Concerns about anti-social behaviour in South Kerry
There are concerns about anti-social behaviour in South Kerry. Sheila O'Donoghue of Cahersiveen says more gardaí are needed in the area, and they should be...
The Global Village – May 29th, 2018
JJ takes a Caribbean trip with some slight detours. So expect plenty of Soca, Reggae and Merengue. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/globalvillage29thmay.mp3
Bob Marley – The Definitive
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/definitive29thmay.mp3
Chewing Gum Girls
A group of Milltown girls did a project on chewing gum which won EPA 'Story of your stuff' competition. Deirdre spoke to them earlier. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/chewinggumtalkabout.mp3