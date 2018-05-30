Cocaine admissions in Kerry treatment centre double in one year

Cocaine admissions in a Kerry treatment centre have doubled in one year.

2017 figures from the Talbot Grove Treatment Centre in Castleisland reveal a 100% increase in admissions primarily related to cocaine, in comparison to the previous year.

Cocaine related admissions to the centre – whose clients hail primarily from Kerry, Cork, Limerick and the south-west region – made up 10% of overall admissions last year.





Con Cremin, Executive Director at Talbot Grove, said the increase in admissions in Kerry reflects the national trend.

He said there seems to be a correlation between improvements in the economy and the increase in cocaine use: