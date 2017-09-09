Coast Guard warn of high seas and very strong winds along Kerry coast

Members of the public have been urged to heed the advice of the Coast Guard as Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning.

Very strong west, veering northwest winds are expected to affect western and south western coastal counties – including Kerry – tomorrow Sunday and overnight and into Monday morning.

Very high seas are predicted along the Kerry coastline during this period.

The Coast Guard advises the public to be careful on exposed coasts, cliffs and piers, harbour walls and promenades along the Atlantic seaboard particularly at high tide.

Their advice is to ‘Stay Back, Stay High and Stay Dry’.

If you see someone in difficulty in the sea, on the shore dial 999/112 and ask for the Coast Guard.