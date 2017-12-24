Coast Guard advises Kerry public to only participate in Christmas swims where medical support is available

People should only participate in Christmas swims where medical support and lifeguards are available.

That’s according to Gerard O’Flynn Coast Guard Operations Manager.

The Irish Coast Guard and RNLI are advising people in Kerry, and those visiting the county, to stay safe in or near the water over the festive season.

Mr O’Flynn said the message from the Coast Guard is; ‘Stay Back, Stay High and Stay Dry’.

Valentia Coast Guard Rescue Coordination Centres, helicopter service and volunteer units will remain operational over the holiday period.

The public are reminded if they see anyone in danger at sea, on the coast or on cliffs to call 112.