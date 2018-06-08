Co-op for hemp growers launched in North Kerry

A co-op for hemp growers across Ireland has been officially launched in north Kerry.

Hemp Co-Operative Ireland, which was launched on the organic farm of Kate Carmody in Asdee, is aiming to grow the industry.

The group will be involved in creating markets and offering support with equipment and knowledge.





Hemp, which requires a licence to be grown, has over 5,000 uses including feed, oil, building materials and energy production.

Kate Carmody, who has grown hemp for three years on her farm after seeing it grown across Europe, believes there are huge possibilities for the crop here: