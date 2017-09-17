Clune welcomes €72.8 million fund for youth work places in EU

A €72.8 million fund for voluntary posts and work placements for young people across the EU has received the backing of MEPs in Brussels.

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune has welcomed the green light for the funding through a vote in parliament.

Ms Clune says the new EU Solidarity Corps (ESC) would create 100,000 volunteering and job placement opportunities for young people from Ireland and across the EU, allowing young people to sign up using their social media accounts.

The ESC will support young people aged between 17 to 30 years old in voluntary service for between two and twelve months in their own or another country.