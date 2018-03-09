Clúid Housing Association to develop 61 houses in Killarney

The Clúid Housing Association is to develop 61 houses in Killarney.

The Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government has approved a proposal for the project under the Capital Advance Leasing Facility.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says it’s a very welcome development.

These 61 social housing units will be developed at Derreen/Ballydribeen by the Clúid Housing Association in partnership with and supported by Kerry County Council.

The project has gotten approval to move to the final stages of the procurement process to allow delivery of the units in the last quarter of next year.

The houses, 39 three-bedroom and 22 two-beds, are being developed by Killarney company Thermo House.

The tenancies of all of these 61 units will be allocated to people on Kerry County Council’s housing list.

New Business & Development Manager with Clúid, James O’Halloran says the development is expected to start in June or July, and he hopes this is the start of more for Kerry.