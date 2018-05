Austin Stack Park Tralee today stage a Castleisland Mart Club Football Championship Finals double header.

The Intermediate decider is to go ahead at 4 between Kilcummin and Glenflesk.

Glenflesk manager Denis Reen and Kilcummin manager Willie Maher http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/talkingheads-1.mp3

It will be preceded at 2 by the Junior Premier Final, featuring Beaufort and Na Gaeil.