Closing submissions to be heard today at Listowel bypass oral hearing

Closing submissions will be heard today on the proposed N69 Listowel Bypass before an oral hearing into the project concludes.

Over 50 submissions and objections had been made, but 29 were withdrawn at the start of the An Bord Pleanala hearing at the Listowel Arms Hotel on Tuesday.

The council has applied for approval to compulsory purchase the land needed for the 5.95km western and northern bypass, to extinguish 12 rights-of-way, and for planning permission for the €40 million project.

Objectors to the proposed Listowel bypass concluded their presentations to the oral hearing last evening; Kerry County Council had presented evidence Tuesday.

Stephen Stack representing the Listowel Business and Community Alliance, said they have no major opinion on the bypass, but made a number of suggestions.

They asked that the road not be referred to as a bypass but as a relief road, as bypass gives the impression there’s no access to the town.

They asked that signage would be erected to encourage people into the town centre, and a fund be provided to promote the town.

Inspector Pauline Fitzpatrick then asked questions of the council on policy documents and zoning.

She also called for clarity on the use of the terms bypass and relief road – project manager Tracy Smith said they had initially investigated several bypass options and had kept the word bypass for consistency.

She added the proposed route does bypass the town centre and ties into the John B Keane relief road.

The inspector asked if the development would advance the cycle corridor from Galway to Tralee, to which the council said yes.

Closing submissions on the project will be heard today before the hearing concludes.