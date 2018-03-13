Closing statements today in trial of Listowel woman facing dangerous driving charge

Closing statements will be heard today in the trial of a Listowel woman facing a dangerous driving charge.

23-year-old Aine Stack of Bedford, Listowel, has pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm at Clogherbrien, Tralee, on the 30th August 2013.

67-year-old John Lenahan of Denver, Colorado, sustained serious injuries when the Nissan Qashqai, in which he was travelling, was involved in a two-car collision with the accused’s Vauxhall Astra.

The jury of seven women and five men will hear the Judge’s charge and closing statements in Tralee Circuit Court later today.