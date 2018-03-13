Closing statements today in trial of Listowel woman facing dangerous driving charge

By
radiokerrynews
-

Closing statements will be heard today in the trial of a Listowel woman facing a dangerous driving charge.

23-year-old Aine Stack of Bedford, Listowel, has pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm at Clogherbrien, Tralee, on the 30th August 2013.
67-year-old John Lenahan of Denver, Colorado, sustained serious injuries when the Nissan Qashqai, in which he was travelling, was involved in a two-car collision with the accused’s Vauxhall Astra.
The jury of seven women and five men will hear the Judge’s charge and closing statements in Tralee Circuit Court later today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR