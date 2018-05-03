Closing statements to be heard in trial of woman accused of careless driving causing death

Closing statements will be heard today in Tralee Circuit Court in the trial of a woman accused of careless driving causing death.

24-year-old Sarah O’Connell from 44 Seán Moylan Park, Mallow, Co Cork, has pleaded not guilty to the charge, following a single vehicle crash in Knockeenahone, Scartaglin on June 15th, 2014.

14-year-old Kaitlin Taylor died as a result of injuries incurred in the crash.

Shortly after 11pm, Sarah O’Connell, her 18-month-old daughter and 14-year-old Kaitlin Taylor were travelling from Mallow to Scartaglin when they were involved in a single vehicle accident.

The 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by the emergency services.

Yesterday, Forensic Collision Investigator Garda James O’Brien relayed details of the single vehicle crash to the court.

He said Ms O’Connell’s Toyota Yaris left the R577 Road and landed, nose-first, in the adjoining field, which was 2 metres lower than the road.

The car then somersaulted twice, before falling on its side and rolling a number of times.

Garda O’Brien claimed Ms O’Connell was travelling close to the speed limit of 80 km/h and her car was in good mechanical order prior to the incident.

He claimed neither the driver nor front seat passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Closing statements are due to be heard this morning in Tralee Circuit Court, which will be followed by Judge Patrick Meghen’s charge to the jury.