Close call for couple at Ladies View

A young couple from Taiwan had a lucky escape this afternoon after they accidently drove their car over the wall at Ladies View in Killarney.

The rented car came to a halt when it hit a rock on the other side of the small wall in the carpark of the iconic site around 1 o’clock.

It’s understood the driver may have accidently hit the accelerator instead of the break.

Staff from the Ladies View café came to the couple’s aid and helped them out of the car; neither were injured.

Owner of Ladies View café Raymond O’Shea told Radio Kerry News he has never seen anything like that happen before at the carpark: