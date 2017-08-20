Cloghane Brandon fishing community invited to share their stories for community project

Comharchumann Forbartha an Léith Triúigh is undertaking a new project to help document individual accounts of fishing experiences and stories passed through the generations in the Cloghane Brandon region of West Kerry.

The fishing industry in the area has undergone many changes over the years and it’s hoped stories of this era can be preserved for the next generation in a special booklet.

An appeal has been made to fishermen and fisherwomen of the Cloghane Brandon region to share their stories for the project, the details of which will be published in a book in late September.

Evangeline Ní Dhubhda is overseeing the project; she says it’s hoped Cloghane Brandon’s fishing heritage can be preserved:

Evangeline will be speaking to Marian O’Flaherty on tonight’s Caint Chiarraí; to hear more about the project tune into Radio Kerry this evening from 8 o’clock.

Anyone who wishes to contribute to this booklet may contact 066-7138137 or email [email protected]