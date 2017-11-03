Deirdre spoke to Tralee writer Clodagh Finn who wrote a book about the story of Mary Elmes from Cork.
Burglar detected by mobile call made to his father from Ashe Memorial Hall
A man who broke into the Ashe Memorial Hall in Tralee and stole a mobile phone and a bottle of wine has been sentenced...
Workers at Kerry Ingredients accept pay offer
Workers at the Kerry Ingredients plant in Listowel have accepted a pay offer from Kerry Group. SIPTU balloted 290 workers in recent days on the...
Careless driving causing death accused found not guilty by direction of trial judge
A woman accused of careless driving causing the death of a motorcyclist has been found not guilty by a jury on the direction of...
Chernobyl Children
Deirdre meets with three Kerry people just back from a life changing trip to Belarus to meet the families of the children who came...
Are we living longer?
Dr Edward Kelly from the Third Act organisation is organising a conference in Dublin on longevity. Deirdre spoke to him on today's show. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Are_we_living_longer.mp3
Drinking habits among teens
An 18 year old listener got in touch describing interesting insights to teens drinking habits. Dearbhla Hennessy also spoke to Deirdre about her experience...