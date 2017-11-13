Cllr says it will take a number of years for Listowel Bypass to secure funding

A Kerry County Councillor says it will take at least two years before the local authority is in a position to make a submission to Government for capital funding for the Listowel Bypass.

Last Friday, An Bórd Pleanála gave permission for the €40 million project subject to certain conditions.

Fianna Fáil cllr, Jimmy Moloney, says the proposed Listowel Bypass is not on the Government’s capital programme at present.

He says Kerry County Council will have to start negotiations with the owners of land that it needs to acquire by compulsory purchase order.

The council also has to comply with statutory obligations relating to the proposed CPO of land needed to build the bypass.

Although the project may still be a few years ahead, Cllr Moloney has been telling Jerry O’Sullivan on the Kerry Today programme that it’s important that the council is prepared: