Cllr says voting for property tax hike is in Kerry’s best interests

Unless we get a game changer that will bring rural employment, there is no future for anyone.

That’s according to Fine Gael Cllr Jim Finucane who was speaking after Kerry County Council voted to increase the local property tax by 5% yesterday.

The increase will generate an extra €700,000 for Kerry County Council which currently has a budget shortfall of over €4 million.

It was proposed by the council executive that the local property tax increase would support two major employment projects for the county.

Namely an Agri-Tech Centre of Excellence in conjunction IT Tralee and companies including Dairymaster.

The second project is a Research and Development Innovation Hub in Killorglin, an application for which has been sought by IT Tralee and Fexco.

Cllr Finucane says without these projects rural decline with continue and young people will continue to leave.

He says this is something councillors can’t fudge it.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill voted against the property tax increase. He said housing should be the council’s number one priority and not subsidising the Government and the IDA.

He says he has never fudged anything in his life:

Fianna Fáil Cllr Norma Moriarty says voting against LPT is counterproductive. She says looking for property tax increases is politically difficult but in the best interest of the county: