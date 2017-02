A Kerry County Councillor says a message needs to be sent on the importance of Bus Eireann Expressway routes in the county.

Cllr Jimmy Moloney called on the Minister for Transport Shane Ross to intervene to ensure routes 13,14 and 40 are maintained.

The councillor told the monthly meeting of the local authority these routes are vital to Kerry people and tourists alike and we are facing a dire situation.

Cllr Moloney accused Minister Ross of washing his hands of the situation.