Cllr says Ballyheigue, Causeway and Ballyduff will be cut off if sand dune is breached

A councillor says Ballyheigue, Causeway and Ballyduff will be cut off from the rest of North Kerry if immediate action is not taken to protect sand dunes.

Sinn Fein Cllr Robert Beasley told the recent meeting of Listowel Municipal District that one sand dune in particular at Ballyheigue is 50 metres in width and if it is breached the Atlantic Ocean will join up with the Cashen River.

Senior Executive Engineer with Kerry County Council Eamon Scanlon agreed something needs to be done but said the local authority would have to wait for a coastal protection study, which is due to be completed in the coming months.





He said this will need to be finished before any funding application can be made.