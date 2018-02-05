Cllr renews call for Farranfore bus shelters

A Kerry County Councillor has renewed calls for bus shelters to be erected in Farranfore.

Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin says we cannot continuously have people standing in the rain and asked if the proposal, which has been requested for many years, could be included in the Community Support Fund Scheme.

Last July, Kerry County Council wrote to the National Transportation Authority which said the provisions of shelters in Farranfore doesn’t satisfy its prioritisation policy for such infrastructure.

The proposal doesn’t meet criteria for the community support fund.

The manager of the Killarney Municipal District is to review the matter further.