Cllr Lucid calls for funding for Wild Atlantic Way roads

All sections of road along the Wild Atlantic Way in the county will be considered for improvement when this year’s Regional and Local Road Grants are announced.

The issue was discussed at the recently monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

16% or 444 kilometres of the roads covered in the Wild Atlantic Way coastal drive are in Kerry from Tarbert to Kenmare.

This includes 150 kilometres of national secondary roads, 200 kilometres of regional roads and 94 kilometres of local primary roads.

Cllr John Lucid asked that the authority to write to the Transport Minister to seek additional funding to restore roads along the Wild Atlantic Way in the county as he said many have deteriorated.

Kerry County Council said over the past four years Transport Infrastructure Ireland have provided over 55 million euro for improvements to the national road network on the whole route.

Any sections of the route requiring work this year will be considered when the annual grant for regional and local road grant is announced, which is traditionally towards the end of January.