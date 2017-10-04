Cllr highlights lack of four bed houses for large families in Castleisland

A Kerry County Councillor has highlighted the lack of four bedroomed houses for large families in Castleisland.

Cllr Maura Healy-Rae raised the matter at the Killarney Municipal District meeting where she asked what the council was doing to alleviate the problem.

The local authority says it is currently reviewing its housing landbank before preparing a strategic development and management plan for its residential assets; its hoped the review will be completed by the end of September.

A construction programme for the coming years will then be developed.

There are currently 13 qualified applicants for a four-bedroom house in Castleisland.